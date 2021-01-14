Watch Lara Jean make tough decisions about college and her relationship with Peter in the 1st trailer for 'To All the Boys: Always and Forever'

- Netflix released the first trailer for the third and final “To All the Boys” movie, titled “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.”
- The trailer shows protagonist Lara Jean Song Covey (Lana Condor) visiting Korea with her family, taking a trip to New York City, going to prom with boyfriend Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), preparing to go to college, and being unsure of where she’s headed in the future.
- Like the previous “TATB” films, the final movie in the trilogy is based on Jenny Han’s popular YA book series.
- The movie will be available to stream on Friday, February 12.
