'To All the Boys 2' star Jordan Fisher prefers Lara Jean with Peter Kavinsky than his own character 'for now': 'John Ambrose is the marrying type'

Netflix Lana Condor and Jordan Fisher in ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.”

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star Jordan Fisher spoke to Insider about the film’s love triangle and how he feels about Lara Jean choosing Peter Kavinsky over his character, John Ambrose McClaren.

Fisher said that he’s “a fan of the Lara Jean and Peter pairing for now,” but ultimately thinks “that John Ambrose is the marrying type.”

“Timing’s an interesting thing,” the actor told us. “If he would have shown up earlier, they probably would have been together and then we wouldn’t have a story.”

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star Jordan Fisher opened up about the new Netflix movie’s love triangle and how he feels about protagonist Lara Jean (Lana Condor) choosing Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) over his character, John Ambrose McClaren.

“I’m a fan of the Lara Jean and Peter pairing for now,” Fisher told Insider. “For Lara Jean, I think that’s the kind of life experience you have to have before actually figuring out what it is that you actually need in your life.”

“To All the Boys 2,” based on a novel by Jenny Han, picks up after the events of the 2018 breakout hit “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” At the start of the sequel, high school students Lara Jean and Peter try to navigate a real relationship after faking it in the first movie.

Netflix Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.’

Things get complicated when John Ambrose, a childhood friend and recipient of one of five love letters Lara Jean previously wrote, reconnects with her as a volunteer at a retirement home. As Lara Jean and John Ambrose spend more time together, she starts to have conflicted feelings, despite being happy with Peter.

Near the end of “TATB 2,” Lara Jean and John Ambrose attended a dance at the Belleview retirement home together following her split with Peter. While at the event, they kiss and both came to the realisation that Lara Jean still had feelings for Peter. By the film’s end, the franchise’s original couple got back together.

Fisher told Insider that the film’s love triangle highlights the idea that opposites, like introverted Lara Jean and popular jock Peter, attract. At the same time, people with similarities (like Lara Jean and John Ambrose, who “march to the beat of the same drum,” according to the actor) can also connect.

Netflix Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor in ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.’

“I think that especially for Lara Jean, for her to be able to have this experience over the course of high school, college, whatever the case may be, is important,” Fisher said.

“But I think that John Ambrose is the marrying type and I think that Lara Jean gets that and knows that,” the actor continued. “Timing’s an interesting thing. If he would have shown up earlier, they probably would have been together and then we wouldn’t have a story.”

“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” is now available on Netflix. You can watch the trailer below.

