Here Are The Best And Worst New Ads Of The Week

Two ads stood out this week — TNT’s Belgian viral video, which has had nearly 28 million views since April 11; and a commercial for Mentos’ Marbels Sour, which is almost unwatchable.



See them both in the video below, in which Business Insider Advertising’s Laura Stampler and Jim Edwards explain why they picked these two spots as best and worst of the week.

Produced by Robert Libetti

Don’t Miss:

• REVEALED: The Down-To-Earth Interests and Hobbies Of Richard Branson



• A 60-Second History Of Celebrity Apple Ads

• 13 Advertisers Doing Amazing Things With Facebook Timeline





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.