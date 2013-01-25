TNT Made Another Insane 'Push To Add Drama' Viral Video

In promoting its launch in Belgium last April, TNT put out an insanely cool ad centered around unsuspecting people pressing a large “push to add drama” button.



Mayhem ensued as fights and gunfire broke out in a quiet town. Bikini babes on motorcycles also tore up the street to add more drama to the event.

The Belgian ad went viral immediately and has since been watched over 42 million times.

With another launch scheduled in the Netherlands, TNT is at it again with another crazy video filled with more gunfire, kidnappings, and brawls. No bikini babes in this ad, though, as a group of streaking men take up the quota of scantily clad people. TNT’s agency in the region is Duval Guillaume.

Watch the TNT ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.