Hackers developed a new tool that can flood networks with spam phone calls

Hackers are selling a new tool that lets anyone flood a phone network with spam phone calls.

The Register reports that Eastern-European hackers have developed a new piece of kit that is being sold online. The TNT Instant Up can be used to flood phone numbers with calls, stopping the phone from being used until the device is turned off.

The TNT Instant Up works by flooding a phone number with calls, crippling any phone system. It uses several connected modems and SIM cards to repeatedly dial numbers. IntelCrawler reports that hackers are selling the device for prices between $US560 and $US1,200.

You might think that the Instant Up device is perfect for pranks, but it actually has a far more sinister use. Hackers can use TDoS (telephone denial of service) tools to take down crucial systems. IntelCrawler says that the FBI has identified TDoS attacks taking place last summer, and they were aimed at the healthcare sector. It also says that hackers have blocked a 911 emergency service in the US through the use of a similar device.

