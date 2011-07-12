TNT Hires Shaq: What It Means For Charles Barkley And ESPN

Photo: www.youtube.com and www.apimages.com

The nearly perfect TNT show Inside The NBA has added retired superstar Shaquille O’Neal to its studio crew.CNBC’s Darren Rovell tweeted the news over the weekend.



TNT has yet to confirm the hiring. But if and when they do, the network will embark on the grand experiment of putting two larger than life personalities in the same room and hoping disaster doesn’t ensue.

Charles Barkley has played the role of the eclectic, outspoken, sometimes hard to understand analyst for the last several years. We’ll see if he’s forced to alter his shtick to make room for Shaq, or if Shaq lets the him do his thing by staying relatively quiet and sane.

As popular and entertaining as Shaq is, his presence may upset the strong chemistry between Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith that makes the show so good.

This is also a victory for TNT in its outgoing battle with ESPN. The sports media monolith surely had to be in the mix to sign Shaq. But it appears they have fallen further behind Turner by losing out on the summer’s biggest broadcasting free-agent.

ESPN’s NBA studio team lags far behind TNT’s in terms of chemistry and entertainment value. No matter how good or bad an analyst Shaq proves to be, there’s no doubt he could have been the shakeup that ESPN’s crew sorely needs.

Source: Darren Rovell

