Wild Graphic Shows How Anthony Davis Grew 8 Inches, Gained 65 Pounds Since High School

At age 21, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is way better than anyone thought he’d be at this stage of his career.

Over the first five weeks of the season, he’s putting up ridiculous, MVP-level numbers. One executive told SB Nation that the NBA has never seen anything like him.

Davis has the most unique skillset in the NBA because he didn’t grow until relatively late in high school. As a high school sophomore he was a 6’2″ guard who was a fringe college prospect. Eighteen months later he was the No. 1 prospect in the country after a dramatic eight-inch growth spurt. As a result he has the body of an NBA center but the fundamentals of a ball-handling, sweet-shooting guard.

During Thursday’s Pelicans-Warriors game, TNT put up this great graphic showing Davis’ physical transformation over the last six years. It’s great:

The big difference in recent years is the weight. Davis has put on nearly 30 pounds since coming into the NBA. He’s still a bit wiry, but he’s more physically imposing than he was in 2012. He can now finish through contact at the rim, and out-manoeuvre other big guys for rebounds.

Here he was two years ago:

Here he is now:

