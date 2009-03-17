TNT, A&E Suffering Cancellations As Upfronts Approach

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks Cable viewership continues to rise — garnering 58% of prime time viewers versus broadcast’s 36% share — but advertisers say they may spend less during this year’s upfronts anyway.



“If you bought eight or nine cable networks last year, you’re probably only going to buy four or five that really work for you this year,” one buyer told AdAge.

Networks that target specific demographics — think Spike TV or TV Land — will do better than the ones going for broad reach. reports AdAge:

Networks with broad reach but spotty track records launching new shows, such as Turner’s TNT and A&E, are leading the market in upfront cancellation rates, at 10% and upward of 15%, respectively. Even Scripps, which caters to niche audiences with HGTV and Food Network, is reporting first-half cancellations as high as 20% from some advertisers.

Those outperforming the market thus far are demographically targeted networks such as MTV Networks’ Comedy Central, Spike and TV Land, which cater to young adults, young men and baby boomers, respectively. MTV’s Mr. Lucas said Comedy and Spike are outperforming the market thus far based on little exposure to automotive cutbacks and strength in thriving categories such as video games, fast food, movies and home entertainment. “Targetability — getting the audience you need to get to move the product with little waste in an efficient manner — is what’s winning out this year,” Mr. Lucas said.

