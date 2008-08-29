TNS To WPP: Want To Be The Biggest Ad Company In The World? Pay Up, Please.

Now that German market research firm GfK is out of the picture, there’s little standing between WPP’s Sir Martin Sorrell and his latest quarry: Taylor Nelson Sofres, or TNS, known mostly in the U.S. for its data on ad industry spending.



If London-based WPP can complete the deal, it would top New York-based Omnicom in terms of revenue. But TNS chief David Lowden says it’s going to take a lot more than $2.02 billion to make the deal happen. But, with GfK out of the picture, where’s Lowden’s leverage? “We are going to go out and talk to shareholders,” he says, “we’ll encourage them to put pressure on WPP to up its offer.” Good luck with that.

See Also:

Report: Microsoft Trying To Find Face-Saving Way To Dump Ad Agency It Never Wanted To Own

Ad Giant WPP: We’re Still Doing Fine. Not Sure About 2009, Though

Market Research Firm TNS Rejects Fifth Bid From WPP

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.