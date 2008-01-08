TNS: Olympics, Political Prop Up Ad Spending In '08

TNS Media Intelligence broke out its full-year ad forecast and the news is grim. Spending is expected to grow a slim 4.2% over 2007, meaning that without the Olympics and a presidential election, overall spending would probably be flat in 2008. The last time both a Summer Olympics and a presidential election hit in the same year, in 2004, spending grew 9.8%.

Some takeaways:



Internet advertising (up 14.4%) will overtake radio (up 0.07%) in market share for the first time. (This doesn’t include paid search, which TNS does not measure, and which would obviously goose numbers much, much higher.)

Television (44.1%) and magazines (21.1%) retain their share of the ad pie, but just barely. (Without the Olympics and the election, TV would be down.)

Newspapers, radio and outdoor advertising all lose share.

The first half will start weak (up 3.6%), but the 2008 elections should help push the second 6 months will be up 4.7%.

Political spending will add $3 billion to the pie this year, and Olympics advertising will add $2 billion.

Local TV gets the lion’s share of political, and will be up 9.9% while network TV languishes at 2.7%.

Almost all Olympics spending will pour into the coffers of NBC U, helping the fourth-place network in a year it is challenged by both ratings and the writers strike.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.