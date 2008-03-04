TNS Grabs Compete For $75 Million Plus $75M Earnout

Market research firm Taylor Nelson Sofres (TNS) is buying Boston-based Web stats/analytics company Compete for $75 million in cash and another $75 million in an earnout that runs through 2010.



Last year, Compete lost $4.5 million on $14.9 million of revenue. But it’s growing fast: The company said 2007 sales were up 50% year-over-year. According to Compete’s own engine, Compete.com drew 727,000 U.S. visitors in January, up more than 300% y/y.

TNS expects the on-demand Web stats market to grow from $325 million last year to $500 million next year. Release.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.