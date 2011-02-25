TNA Wrestling Signs 1.5 Celebrities

As if you needed another reason not to watch TNA Impact, TNA Wrestling have signed two new stars. Jersey Shore castoff Angelina Pivarnick and New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott will be appearing on upcoming TNA shows. Angelina will wrestle while Scott will just make a cameo.



I went back and forth on this lazy Thursday as to whether I wanted to blog about Angelina signing with TNA Wrestling. I woke up to a report from TMZ that Angelina has signed to wrestle in TNA. Angelina is a pro wrestling fan and given TNA’s desperate attempts at any publicity even at the expense of their declining ratings, the deal is no shock. The crack TNA creative department are already at work leaking word that Angelina will challenge Jersey Shore’s J Woww to a wrestling match. Hey at least Survivor Jenna Morasca may have a shot at relinquishing her worst match in TNA Wrestling history title if it happens.

Alex Marvez at Fox Sports also reports that New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott will be making an appearance at an upcoming TNA Impact show. Scott made headlines with an emotional post game interview following the New York Jets playoff win over the New England Patriots. Hulk Hogan and Scott exchanged pleasantries in the press regarding the promo and Scott confessed to being a Hulkamaniac. Unlike Angelina, this one makes sense and may actually bring TNA Wrestling some nice publicity from the sports media.

