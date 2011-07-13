Ric Flair On Thin Ice With TNA Wrestling

The Teflon is getting thinner and thinner for the Nature Boy Ric Flair. The former NWA world champion is once again at odds with his employer TNA Wrestling. Two weeks after what appeared to be Flair playing games with the company, TNA has left Flair off their Impact booking sheets.



It all started last weekend when Flair was booked for some rare appearances on a weekend of TNA Wrestling house shows. Flair was advertised for an autograph session and a live appearance for a TNA show in Brooklyn, NY. Flair appeared for the signing but disappeared for the rest of the night leaving fans and even fellow TNA workers a little surprised.

According to one report, Flair claims that the reason he never went during the show is because he was never told about that part of the gig.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.