TNA Wrestling Gives Matt Hardy A "Vacation"

Two weeks after posting a You Tube video of Jeff Hardy using a taser gun on his girlfriend, TNA Wrestling has given Matt Hardy a “vacation.” Hardy posted on his Twitter account that due to injuries, dates, and outside issues, that he will have a few weeks off.



The news has kind of flown under the radar a bit, although when I didn’t see Matt’s names on the TNA Impact spoilers taped last week I thought something may be up. When I didn’t see Matt’s name on the house shows from over the weekend I thought something was definitely up.

Nobody will convince me that the vacation and the timing of his latest antics are just a mere coincidence. What do you think those “outside issues” are? It should also be pointed out that Matt has not taken a vacation from his worst enemy, himself. Matt has continued tweeting and reading between the lines, things are not good between Matt and Impact Wrestling.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.