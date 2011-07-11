TNA Wrestling Destination X 2011 Results & Report

Well, you know the rules by now: when TNA Wrestling scraps their usual formatting in favour of an all X-Division three hour PPV, punctuated with past rivalries and stars of TNA yesteryear, then it’s the right time to bust out a review of the proceedings. Here now, a look at TNA Destination X, and the night the X Division, and its devoted fans, strike back!



KAZARIAN DEF. SAMOA JOE IN 11:19

For once, Samoa Joe looked like his old self, hitting his trademark X Division offence (corner uranage, hard chops, headfirst plancha) while Kazarian took a hellacious beating. Kazarian ran though his typical offence as well, but mostly served as Joe’s punching bag. Joe was the recipient of chants he hasn’t received in ages (“JOE IS GONNA KILLLLLL YOOOOOOOU”), before the abrupt ending where Kazarian countered a Cocquina Clutch into a front roll-up.

