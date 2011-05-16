TNA Sacrifice 2011 Results - Chyna Wrestles

TNA Sacrifice 2011 featured what appeared the final chapter in Rob Van Dam‘s failed quest for the TNA championship and the return to the ring of one of the biggest wrestling stars of the last generation. It wasn’t the best, but thanks to Victory Roadit certainly wasn’t the worst TNA show of the year.



Sting retained his TNA world championship in the main event over former champion Rob Van Dam. I liked this match much more than I expected. I wrote a blog when this match was announced criticising Sting for his poor series of TNA championship matches. He redeemed himself here with a heck of a performance and really showed flashes of the old Stinger that used to tear up the WCW rings in the 1990s.

Ken Anderson came to ringside early to provide commentary for the match. I’ll give credit where credit is due to TNA. I expected a run-in or interference out of Anderson in what looked like a predictable finish. Instead, Anderson sat at ringside, commentated on the match, and while a distraction, never interfered to alter the match result.

