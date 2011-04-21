TNA Sacrifice 2011 Main Event All Set

TNA Wrestling taped the next couple of weeks of Impact earlier this week and revealed their TNA Sacrifice 2011 main-event. Let me warn all readers who are reading this blog before Impact airs on Thursday that this is a major TNA Impact spoiler. Still reading? Well you have been warned.



Sting will return to the TNA main-event at Sacrifice and will defend the TNA championship against a “hand-picked” opponent (more on that later). The TNA Sacrifice main-event will feature Sting vs. Rob Van Dam for the title. An angle at Impact set up the match which takes place May 15 on their fifth pay per view of 2011.

The angle which sounds like it makes just as much sense as most of their angles saw Hulk Hogan and Rob Van Dam reportedly have a confrontation. According to reports, Hogan told Rob Van Dam he is not a main-eventer (which is likely a rib on a story from last year where RVD said that only he and Jeff Hardy were main-eventers in TNA).

