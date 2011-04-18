TNA Lockdown 2011 Results & Recap

The latest pay-per-view from TNA Wrestling took to the road as Cincinnati hosted the cage match themed Lockdown Sunday event. In a surprising move, the Lethal Lockdown match between Immortal and Fortune was saved for the end, culminating in the return of AJ Styles to assist Fortune and help Robert Roode submit Ric Flair with an armbar for the win. In the other main event of the evening, Sting thwarted the efforts of both Rob Van Dam and Mr. Anderson to defend his World Heavyweight title, much to the ire of Hulk Hogan.



First off, I, as well as thousands of other TNA fans, predicted that either Mr. Anderson, Sting, or RVD would turn heel to lead the charge and front Immortal for the time being. Alas, no such turn happened, even with Hulk Hogan gift wrapping a lead pipe to RVD mid match, who in turn refused to use the advantage given to him from the Immortal legend. Not soon after, Anderson would bash RVD over the head with the pipe, but just in time for Sting to catch him with a Scorpion Death Drop and pin Anderson for the three count.

This rather short three-way title bout didn’t feel like a PPV quality match, especially considering how much of TNA’s television programming has been dedicated to the story over the past couple of months.

