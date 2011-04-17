TNA Lockdown 2011 Preview & Predictions

The seventh instalment of TNA Lockdown goes down this Sunday night in Cincinnati. The fourth TNA Wrestling pay per view of 2011 will feature eight steel cage matches. Can Sting survive the challenge of RVD and Mr. Anderson? Will Kurt Angle finally get revenge on Karen and Jeff Jarrett?



Ink Inc. vs. Scott Steiner and Crimson vs. Douglas Williams and Magnus vs. Orlando Jordan and Eric Young. The announcers hinted that one of these teams would be a step closer in the tag title chase, currently held by Beer Money. I think TNA will continue the Steiner and Moore angle, and the Brits are way too easy targets for fan disapproval. Williams and Magnus win, leading to a Beer Money feud.

The X Division Xscape Match. Someone did a terrible job in promoting this, because this was initially a 9-person affair, but the company website is only promoting eight guys. I can’t imagine how entertaining all those bodies in a steel cage will be, but between Amazing Red, Max Buck, Jeremy Buck, Robbie E, Suicide, Chris Sabin, Jay Lethal, and Brian Kendrick, your guess is as good as mine.

