TNA Impact Wrestling August 18 Results - Ric Flair Returns...Wooo!

Hello, everyone. Welcome to the 8/18/11 edition of the Impact TNA Wrestling recap. Before I begin, I understand Ric Flair is supposed to return to the company tonight. A few years ago, I would have been excited about Flair coming back to a company. However, Flair continues to lose credibility with every passing year, and it’s getting to the point where I have little to no respect for him. I do not have high hopes for his return.



Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.