TMZ is reporting that Charlie Sheen once had HIV, but now it's undetectable

TMZ has reported that Charlie Sheen once had HIV, but that it is no longer detectable.

The site’s sources said that the actor contracted the disease two years ago, while others say he has known about it for “way longer than that.” Apparently, he received treatment and medication for the disease and now allegedly claims that it’s undetectable in blood tests.

At issue here is whether Sheen told sexual partners after he was allegedly diagnosed with HIV that he had the disease or if he didn’t tell them because he believed he had beat it.

Earlier on Monday, TMZ and other media said that they confirmed an Enquirer report that the actor is HIV-positive.

“Today” sent a release to media on Monday announcing that Sheen will make “a revealing personal announcement” on the show. More media sites were quick to confirm with sources that Sheen had indeed planned to speak about the rumoured disease on “Today.”

He has been married three times, most recently to Brooke Mueller from 2008 to 2011. He has five children.

Sheen, 50, has battled substance abuse and admitted to having sex with prostitutes.

Sheen’s reportedly unpredictable behaviour and public fights with “Two and a Half Men” cocreator Chuck Lorre led to his firing from the series in early 2011. He then went on to FX’s appropriately titled “Anger Management” comedy for 100 episodes, spanning two seasons. Most recently, he appeared on the “Ferris Bueller” episode of ABC’s “The Goldbergs” in February.

There’s no known cure for HIV, but it’s possible Sheen’s virus isn’t detectable due to medication.

