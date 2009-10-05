TMZ Refused Erin Andrews Peephole Videos, Helped Get Alleged Perv Arrested

Savvy move by Time Warner’s entertainment news/gossip site TMZ: It refused an offer to buy peephole videos of ESPN reporter Erin Andrews from accused stalker Michael David Barrett, and seems to have contributed to his arrest.



From the AP’s report:

Barrett tried to sell the videos to TMZ, but an employee there informed Andrews’ attorneys, according to the complaint.

More here.

