TMZ Reportedly Paid $US250,000 For Jay Z And Solange Security Video

The Standard Hotel in New York City’s Meatpacking District wasn’t pleased when elevator footage of Solange Knowles physically attacking her brother-in-law, Jay Z, made its grand entrance on the internet Monday — all thanks to TMZ.

So how did the celebrity news website get the now infamous, grainy fight footage?

A staffer at the Standard Hotel tells Us Weekly that “the video was recorded on a cell phone from the monitors in the back room.”

A source told The New York Post that the video was then “being shopped for five days to the highest bidder.”

“There are only a handful of people who’d have access to that tape,” added the source, who told the Post the tape was sold to TMZ for $US250,000. “The Standard owns that tape.” But, “Once it was out, Jay Z’s people felt they couldn’t control it. They were reluctant to try and publicly fight this.”

Jay Z and Beyoncé maintained a united front at the Barclays Center on Monday, sitting courtside for the Nets game against the Miami Heat. Beyoncé has also tried to remain Team Solange by posting these pictures of the sisters in happier times on her Instagram account.

But The Standard Hotel is still peeved over the privacy breach.

“We are shocked and disappointed that there was a clear breach of our security system and the confidentiality that we count on providing our guests,” The Standard Hotel announced late Monday.

“We are investigating with the utmost urgency the circumstances surrounding the situation and, as is our customary practice, will discipline and prosecute the individuals involved to our fullest capacity.”

The Standard has since hired Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer, who is investigating who shopped the tape.

Watch the tape in question below:

