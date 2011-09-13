Manny Ramirez Was Arrested In Florida Today

TMZ.com is reporting that Manny Ramirez has been arrested in Florida. Witnesses told TMZ that Many was removed from his house in handcuffs after an “altercation” with his wife.



Witnesses tell TMZ Ramirez was taken out of his Weston, Florida home at around 7 PM ET in handcuffs. We’re told Ramirez’ wife was in the house. Two witnesses tell TMZ Ramirez and his wife were involved in an altercation.

Manny retired earlier this season rather than face a 100-game suspension for testing positive for a performance enhancing drug. It was his third positive test. Manny would have been eligible to return from his suspension on July 31.

Manny signed with the Tampa Bay Rays this past off-season, but only appeared in five games before his retirement. He was 1-17 with no home runs and a single RBI. He finished with 555 career home runs, 14th on the all-time list.

