TMZ Is A Drug-fuelled, Harmful Place To Work (Allegedly)

A former producer at TMZ filed a lawsuit against the Harvey Levin-helmed site on Tuesday for wrongful termination and is seeking punitive damages for lost earnings, suffering, and medical expenses.



The Wrap: According to the suit, filed by Christian Shostle in Los Angeles Superior Court… his co-workers “were using illegal drugs on the job, which was aggravating his stress condition and making his work environment harmful.”

He claims that ratting out his co-workers led his bosses to declare his work performance was unsatisfactory and further complaints caused him to be fired.

