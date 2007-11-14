TMZ Creators' Next Target: mums

Time Warner’s (TWX) Telepicture Productions, best known as the company that brought us TMZ.com, is going after the mummy market by launching MomLogic. Of course, MomLogic is not just a website that targets mothers, but a … wait for it… ad network as well, Forbes’ Lou Hau reports. There are also hopes of translating the site into a TV show, as TWX did with TMZ.

Lou notes that this is not an underserved market:

The business of reaching women online and on television has developed into a competitive arena. General Electric (nyse: GE – news – people )unit NBC Universal said last month that it agreed to acquire the female-oriented cable network Oxygen for $925 million. NBC Universal is also catering to female consumers via its iVillage Web property, which had been the leading Internet destination aimed at women until May, when it was unseated by 2-year-old Glam Media, according to comScore Media Metrix. Meanwhile, Lifetime Television, a joint venture of Hearst and Disney, announced on Monday the launch of myLifetime.com, which will feature content from a roster of new partners such as Glam, the New York Times Co. (nyse: NYT – news – people ) Web site About.com and AOL founder Steve Case’s RevolutionHealth.com.

Then again, there were plenty of places to get Britney-Paris-Lindsay news prior to TMZ’s launch. Forbes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.