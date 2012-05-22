The Collapse Of Facebook Is A National Obsession

Joe Weisenthal

It’s hard to remember any time a stock’s tankage got this much coverage (and schadenfreude on the say of, say, trouble at Goldman Sachs).

Check out all of the different media orgs that are blaring this full-on.

TMZ, which is not normally known for its finance coverage, is all over this. (Via Peter Lauria and Jennifer Ablan)

Photo: TMZ

And here’s Drudge

And here’s CNN:

And HuffPO is going really big!

Gizmodo, another site we’re not used to seeing stock coverage on.

