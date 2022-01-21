TMZ reports unconfirmed claim that Meat Loaf had severe COVID when he died

Meat Loaf performs in Germany in January 2003 REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

A TMZ report said Meat Loaf had severe COVID-19 when he died on Thursday.

The statement announcing his death did not give a cause. It is not clear if he was vaccinated.

Meat Loaf had a severe case of COVID-19 when he died, according to an article by TMZ.

TMZ cited unnamed sources who told the outlet that Meat Loaf canceled a business dinner this week because of his illness. The infection soon turned critical, the outlet said.

He was 74 when he died, putting him at a relatively high risk from the virus compared to younger people.

The sources told TMZ that he had complained about vaccine mandates when in Australia.

A statement on his Facebook page said he died surrounded by family, but did not say how.

He sold more than 100 million albums, and appeared in films like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

You can read Insider’s full story on his passing and decades-long career here.