Photo Of JFK Partying With Naked Ladies Is Fake, TMZ Admits

Yesterday, celebrity gossip site TMZ published a photo under the headline: “The JFK Photo That Could Have Changed History.”



The photo is of a man, allegedly John F. Kennedy,, relaxing on a boat along with several naked women. TMZ said the photo taken in the mid-1950s.

But it wasn’t. And the man on the boat isn’t JFK. It’s from a 1967 Playboy spread. TMZ has yet to update the original story, but it has published a new correction.

TMZ, a site part-owned by Time Warner (TWX), learned of its mistake when it was exposed by a corporate cousin, Turner-owned The Smoking Gun.

Our favourite part of this story, however, is how TMZ readers — the ones who so eagerly click on the latest celebrity reacted.

“Why, for the love of all things purple, is this “news”worthy?,” one commenter wrote.

“Why should anyone spend their precious time on this garbage? Who cares if its JFK or not? He’s not even relevant anymore!! Gimme celeb gossip, not this “is this or is this not JFK” crap!”

(Editor’s note: We’ve retouched the image to blur out the not-safe-for-work bits. TMZ has the raw image.)

