T-Mobile is giving people free data to play 'Pokémon GO'

T-Mobile is jumping on the “Pokémon GO” bandwagon by giving its customers free data to play the game.

The carrier will let people opt into having unlimited data for “Pokémon Go” through August 2017 as part of its “T-Mobile Tuesdays” promotion.

If you’re a serious player of the game, it would be smart to take advantage of the promotion. As a graphically-rich, always-on game, “Pokémon Go” likely uses a fair amount of data. You could probably blow through a small data plan if you play it heavily.

On top of the free unlimited data, 250 random people will be given $100 to spend on PokéCoins in the app. Five people “will win trips anywhere in the U.S. to hunt new Pokémon with a guest.”

T-Mobile is also giving people free Lyft rides to Pokéstops in their city, 50% off battery packs to keep playing, and free Wendy’s Frosties to “fuel up for your hunting trip.”

To cash in on the deals, you have to download the

T-Mobile Tuesdays app and be a T-Mobile subscriber. The offers will be available starting Friday, July 15.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.