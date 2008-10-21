TMI: Just What Is The Definition Of 'Key Event'?

We’re constantly on the lookout for interesting ways to present financial data online. A tough, but worthwhile goal would be to find a way of incorporating historical charts with actual events. Google finance has tried this, but it doesn’t really work. Take a look at this 5-year chart from AT&T, which draws from Reuters’ Key Events. You tell us whether the headline Black Box Corporation Acquires AT&T Inc.’s Southeast Region NEC CPE Base, back from March 17, offers some useful context.



Yahoo has roled out a similar feature that we hadn’t seen before:

Yep, each one of those Ks is ostensibly a key event. Example headlines include American Wood Moulding Selects AT&T to Manage its SAP Application and AT&T Inc. Establishes A New Network For Winn-Dixies. It seems that press release and rumour somehow gets categorized as a key event.

We won’t knock them for trying, for, as we said, it’s a worthwhile goal. But we’re pretty sure that neither Google nor Yahoo is helping anyone with these features. Hopefully we’ll see some fine tuning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.