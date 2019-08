Filmmaker Alexandros Maragos filmed this time-lapse of the Milky-Way over the Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, 40 miles southeast of Athens, Greece. Take a look at the beautiful time-lapse of the stars above.

Video courtesy of Alexandros Maragos

Follow Alexandros Maragos: On Facebook and Twitter



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

