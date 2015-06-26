Bryan Cranston and more to appear on new season of family history series 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

Getty Images From left, Bryan Cranston, Ginnifer Goodwin, Tom Bergeron, and Alfre Woodard will research their family history on TLC’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?.’

TLC is building an impressive new roster of stars for the upcoming summer season of its popular documentary series, “Who Do You Think You Are?”

Business Insider can exclusively report that “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, “Once Upon a Time’s” Ginnifer Goodwin, “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron, and Oscar-nominated actress Alfre Woodard will explore their family history on the new season, which kicks off on Sunday, July 26 at 9 p.m.

Getty Images J.K. Rowling’s episode of ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ will make its U.S. premiere this summer on TLC.

Additionally, BI can exclusively report that TLC will air “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” episode from the British version of the series this summer, as well.

Here’s what to expect from the summer season lineup, according to TLC:

· Tom Bergeron, who is aware of his French Canadian roots on his paternal side, but wants to know what brought his ancestors to North America. He goes as far back as his 10x great grandmother to find the answer. · Bryan Cranston, who comes to discover an unfortunate pattern amongst the men in his family. · Ginnifer Goodwin, who sets out to learn about her mysterious paternal great grandparents, whom her father, regretfully, does not know much about either. · Alfre Woodard, who strives to find out more about the paternal side of her family, and explores how her surname came to be. · J.K. Rowling, who sets off to uncover her maternal French roots and discovers a surprising twist in an old family war story.

Produced for TLC by Shed Media and Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky’s Is or Isn’t Entertainment, Emmy-nominated “Who Do You Think You Are?” and sponsor, Ancestry.com, has helped dozens of stars discover their family’s roots over its previous six seasons, including Tony Goldwyn, America Ferrera, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Cynthia Nixon.

