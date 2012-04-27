TLC Resurrecting Left Eye For Reunion Tour—Here's Today's Buzz

Aly Weisman
  • For the first time in nearly 10 years, TLC will be reuniting for a U.S. concert tour later this year. Band member Left Eye, who was killed 10 years ago yesterday in a car accident in Honduras, will make a special hologram appearance on the tour á la Tupac Shakur at Coachella.
  • How much would you pay for Michael Jackson’s black surgical mask? Some wacko Jacko fan is willing to cough up $20,000 for the germ-infested item at auction.
  • Wiz Khalifa busted for weed at a … ho-tel, mo-tel, Holiday Inn, say whaaat?
  • Britney Spears’ fiancé Jason Trawick is now her conservator. Sounds like a healthy relationship.
  • Kaley Cuoco shows off her bikini body (covered in paint) while on a girls vacation in Anguilla.
  • Vevo, YouTube’s go-to music channel, is going the MTV route. Wanting to offer more than just music, the video channel is launching six scripted and unscripted series.
  • Megan Fox as Lois Lane? Neil Patrick Harris as Two-Face? Sort of. The two are among numerous actors lending their voices to a “Robot Chicken” DC Comics special for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.
  • Octomom Nadya Suleman blows $520 of a welfare check on a haircut. Taxpayers are really happy about it.
  • In other classy news, Ke$ha pees in the street and tweets a photo. Someone take this girl’s phone away.
  • Meryl Streep’s latest film is about sex. Watch below.

Hope Springs – Trailer No. 1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.