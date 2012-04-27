TLC Resurrecting Left Eye For Reunion Tour—Here's Today's Buzz

- For the first time in nearly 10 years, TLC will be reuniting for a U.S. concert tour later this year. Band member Left Eye, who was killed 10 years ago yesterday in a car accident in Honduras, will make a special hologram appearance on the tour á la Tupac Shakur at Coachella.
- How much would you pay for Michael Jackson’s black surgical mask? Some wacko Jacko fan is willing to cough up $20,000 for the germ-infested item at auction.
- Wiz Khalifa busted for weed at a … ho-tel, mo-tel, Holiday Inn, say whaaat?
- Britney Spears’ fiancé Jason Trawick is now her conservator. Sounds like a healthy relationship.
- Kaley Cuoco shows off her bikini body (covered in paint) while on a girls vacation in Anguilla.
- Vevo, YouTube’s go-to music channel, is going the MTV route. Wanting to offer more than just music, the video channel is launching six scripted and unscripted series.
- Megan Fox as Lois Lane? Neil Patrick Harris as Two-Face? Sort of. The two are among numerous actors lending their voices to a “Robot Chicken” DC Comics special for Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim.
- Octomom Nadya Suleman blows $520 of a welfare check on a haircut. Taxpayers are really happy about it.
- In other classy news, Ke$ha pees in the street and tweets a photo. Someone take this girl’s phone away.
- Meryl Streep’s latest film is about sex. Watch below.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.