The 'Long Island Medium' baffles a woman with spot-on details about her deceased son

- TLC’s “Long Island Medium” follows Theresa Caputo’s personal life and her uncanny ability to share details about people who have died with their loved ones.
- In Insider’s exclusive preview of the next new episode, Caputo baffles a woman with some apparently true details about the client’s dead son.
- Also on the episode, titled “Larry’s Return,” things get complicated when Caputo’s ex-husband, Larry Caputo, returns to Long Island for their daughter’s engagement party.
- “Long Island Medium” airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.
- Watch the preview below.
