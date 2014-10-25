TLC Cancels 'Honey Boo Boo' Because Mum Is Reportedly Dating A Child Molester

NBC/Access Hollywood ‘Here Comes Honey Boo Boo’ has been cancelled after a report from TMZ that Mama June (right) is dating a convicted child molester.

TLC has cancelled popular television show “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” after learning mother June is reportedly dating a convicted child molester, TMZ reports.

TMZ broke the story of the couple earlier this week, reporting “June has been secretly dating Mark McDaniel, who got out of prison in March after serving 10 years for forcing oral sex on an 8-year-old.”

A future season of the show has already been shot but will not air.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.