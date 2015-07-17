'19 Kids and Counting' canceled by TLC amid child molestation reports

TLC Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their growing family have starred on TLC’s

TLC has officially canceled “19 Kids and Counting,” a TLC representative told Business Insider.

The decision has been pending since May when the cable network pulled the series from airing.

At the time, reports began surfacing that oldest brother, 27-year-old Josh Duggar, had molested five children, including four of his sisters, about 12 years ago.

For 10 seasons, “19 Kids and Counting” has documented the lives of the Duggar family. Headed by Arkansas’s Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their consistently growing family.

According to the rep, there is no new news on reported spinoffs of the series.

