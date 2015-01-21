90s R&B Group TLC Is Raising Money For Its Final Album On Kickstarter

90s girl-group TLC is back, and they’re asking fans to help them fund their newest and final album on Kickstarter.

Most famous for singles including “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” and “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” TLC has set its fundraising goal at $US150,000 by February 15. At the time of publication, the group had raised more than $US65,000. Not bad, considering the Kickstarter was launched on Sunday.

According to the group’s Kickstarter project, all the money raised will go toward funding the production and release of the new album. “The initial goal of $US150,000 will go towards a writing session in the studio with a producer and engineer. The money beyond that will go to booking music producers, writing sessions, mixing sessions, recording sessions, and SO much more,” according to TLC’s Kickstarter page.

TLC says it took to Kickstarter to retain creative control over its music. “While major labels offer artists multimillion dollar recording and marketing budgets, they don’t often give artists complete control of their own music. It is ESSENTIAL that we create our final album completely on our own terms, without any restrictions, with YOU,” the group says.

TLC says this is the final album it will release. The last TLC album, 3D, was released in 2002. It will also be the first TLC album featuring only members Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas. Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes, the group’s third member, died in a car crash in Honduras in 2002 while filming a documentary.

Pledging $US7,500 will get you your own photoshoot with TLC, and $US1,000 gets you a date at the movies with Chilli. Those on a more modest budget can donate $US15 for a digital copy of the album, which the group plans to deliver in September 2015, according to the Kickstarter page.

