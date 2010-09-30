Huge Mudslide Destroys neighbourhood in Mexico, But Miraculously NO Confirmed Deaths

The damage caused by a massive mudslide in Santa Maria Tlahuitoltepec, Mexico last night has turned out to be far less catastrophic than officials originally guessed. Initial estimates were that 1,000s could be dead and hundreds of homes buried.
Update: 16 people were confirmed dead.
Overall view of the town of Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Mexico, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2010, after a landslide occurred. A mudslide first thought to have buried hundreds of people has left 11 missing and there are no confirmed dead, authorities said, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz Hernandez)
People walk on a street covered by mud after a landslide in Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. A mudslide first thought to have buried hundreds of people has left 11 missing and there are no confirmed deaths, authorities said Tuesday night, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Miguel Tovar)
A man stands in front of damage left after a landslide in the town of Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Mexico Tuesday Sept. 28, 2010. A mudslide first thought to have buried hundreds of people has left 11 missing and there are no confirmed dead, authorities said, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz Hernandez)
People remove mud from a street after a landslide in Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. A mudslide first thought to have buried hundreds of people has left 11 missing and there are no confirmed deaths, authorities said Tuesday night, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Miguel Tovar)
Men inspect a vehicle buried under mud after a landslide in the town of Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Mexico Tuesday Sept. 28, 2010. A mudslide first thought to have buried hundreds of people has left 11 missing and there are no confirmed dead, authorities said, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz Hernandez)
Men look inside a home that was buried after a landslide in the town of Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Mexico Tuesday Sept. 28, 2010. A mudslide first thought to have buried hundreds of people has left 11 missing and there are no confirmed dead, authorities said, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz Hernandez)
People rest at a temporary shelters in Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. The mudslide has left 11 people missing and there are no confirmed dead, authorities said Tuesday night, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Miguel Tovar)
Police and Mexican army personnel sift through the debris after a landslide in the town of Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Mexico, Tuesday Sept. 28, 2010. A mudslide first thought to have buried hundreds of people has left 11 missing and there are no confirmed dead, authorities said, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Luis Alberto Cruz Hernandez)
Workers remove mud from a house in Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Oaxaca state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. A mudslide first thought to have buried hundreds of people has left 11 missing and there are no confirmed deaths, authorities said Tuesday night, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Miguel Tovar)
People stand next to a damaged house after a landslide in Santa Maria de Tlahuitoltepec, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2010. A mudslide first thought to have buried hundreds of people has left 11 missing and there are no confirmed deaths, authorities said Tuesday night, backing off earlier predictions of a catastrophe in Mexico's rain-soaked southern state of Oaxaca. (AP Photo/Miguel Tovar)
