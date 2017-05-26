The actor behind one of the most pivotal 'Silicon Valley' characters is suddenly leaving

John P. Johnson/HBO T.J. Miller as incubator founder Erlich Bachman on ‘Silicon Valley.’

T.J. Miller, who plays startup incubator Erlich Bachman on the HBO comedy “Silicon Valley,” is leaving the show after the current fourth season.

“The producers of ‘Silicon Valley’ and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season five,” HBO told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement Thursday. “In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations.”

Miller has played Erlich Bachman since the show’s first season and earned a Critics’ Choice TV Award for the role in 2015.

Currently, the actor stars on Comedy Central’s parody talk show “The Gorburger Show.” He also has an HBO special, “Meticulously Ridiculous,” airing on June 17.

Miller, who has starred in the movies “Cloverfield” and “Deadpool,” also has a full slate of movies coming out in the next year, including “The Emoji Movie,” “How to Train Your Dragon 3,” and potentially “Deadpool 2.”

Earlier on Thursday, HBO announced that “Silicon Valley” had been renewed for a fifth season.

