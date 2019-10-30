18 products that are worth buying at TJ Maxx — and 8 more you should skip

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

TJ Maxx is one of the biggest off-price retailers in the US, with more than 1,260 stores across America.

We consulted a shopping expert as well as several blogs and online reviews to find the best and worst products at TJ Maxx.

Here are 18 products to buy at TJ Maxx and eight to consider skipping.

As one of the biggest off-price retailers in the US, TJ Maxx has found a special place in the heart of many Americans looking to score a bargain on everything from designer jeans to bedroom furniture.

Along with its sister companies Marshalls and HomeGoods, TJ Maxx has managed to stay afloat as traditional retailers and department stores struggle, thanks to its loyal fan base and savvy business model. Parent company TJX Companies consistently reports positive quarterly sales growth, including most recently in August, when it reported that comparable sales grew by 2% in the second quarter of 2019.

According to shopping expert Michelle Madhock, TJ Maxx’s primary appeal is the opportunity it offers for discovery. It’s a place where shoppers come seeking bargains for items on their shopping list and uncover unexpected deals.

“The fun thing about TJ Maxx is the hunt,” Madhock, who runs the shopping website SheFinds.com, told Business Insider. “It’s for someone who likes novelty in shopping. If you know exactly what you want, you can go on Amazon and get it delivered. TJ Maxx is for someone who enjoys the activity of shopping.”

Another expert tip is to hit TJ Maxx on Wednesdays, which is when most of the stores restock with new products, Madhock said. Shoppers can also plan around the retailer’s annual sales in January and July.

With such an expansive product assortment, it can be tough to identify the best bargains. With that in mind, here are 18 products to buy at TJ Maxx and 8 you should skip.

Buy: Specialty food items

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Madhock said some of TJ Maxx’s most unearthed gems exist in its food section, where you’ll find specialty items like manuka honey, truffle salt, and unique olive oils at bargain prices.

“You can’t really go grocery shopping there, but it’s fun to see what you can discover,” she said. “My spice drawer is filled with stuff from TJ Maxx.

Buy: Phone cases

Kate Spade

While it may be best to skip the electronics at TJ Maxx, the tech accessories, however, are fair game, according to Erin Port, who runs the blog Simple Purpose Living.

“Usually, the tech accessories are housed by the checkout line,”Port wrote. “You can find screen protectors, extra cables, cases, headphones and more. All name brand items for a fraction of the cost.”

Buy: Sunglasses

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

“You can find awesome name-brand sunglasses for as little as $US9.99,” Port wrote in Simple Purpose Living.

Skip: Furniture

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Reviewed.com warns that many of the furniture items you see in TJ Maxx are there because they likely failed product inspection or were overstocked from other retailers.

“Be careful or you may end up with a sticky drawer or wobbly, uneven legs, which is unfortunate if you bought something you were intending to keep around for a while,” wrote Courtney Campbell.

Buy: Pet supplies

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

You’ll find some of the best bargains on name-brand items in the pet department, according to Madhock and several bloggers, including the popular couponing site The Krazy Coupon Lady.

“T.J.Maxx is one of the best places to buy pet supplies,” the blog states. “The greatest value is in the pet bed section. Beds are priced at least 50% below stores like Petco or Petsmart, and I find the patterns are better.”

Buy: Jewellery

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

TJ Maxx also has an impressive jewellery department, brimming with designers like Michael Kors and Kate Spade, Madhock said.

Skip: Yoga mats

According to Reviewed.com, the yoga mats at off-price retailers like TJ Maxx tend to be thin and poorly constructed, leaving you slipping around the mat. Instead, writer Courtney Campbell suggests splurging a bit more on a higher quality mat from a company like Lululemon.

Buy: Towels

Blogger Dianna Baros of The Budget Babe said she buys all of her towels at TJ Maxx.

“You can find Egyptian cotton for the best price without having to wait for a sale elsewhere,” she wrote.

Buy: Storage containers

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Baros also recommends buying home storage items at TJ Maxx, where you’ll find tons of aesthetically pleasing baskets and containers to stay organised.

“I might get utilitarian storage bins at IKEA, but all my pretty baskets and boxes come from Marshalls and T.J.Maxx,” she wrote. “Again, if you’re organising a closet, bathroom, guest room, play room, you name it, Marshalls and T.J.Maxx have a huge selection and the best prices.”

Skip: Bed sheets

Viv + Rae/Business Insider

Sheet sets from off-price retailers like TJ Maxx and Marshalls tend not to be the best quality, according to CheatSheet. The most comfortable and longest lastest sheets are made from natural fibres like linen and cotton, and you’ll “rarely find those in the bedding aisle” at a place like TJ Maxx, wrote Jess Bolluyt.

“They may look cute on the shelf, and they probably feel pretty soft,” she wrote. “But they won’t feel as breathable or hold up to repeated washing machine cycles as sheets that use only natural fibres.”

Skip: Baby toys

Jason DeCrow/AP

While TJ Maxx may seem like an ideal place to grab a quick baby shower or birthday gift, Reader’s Digest recommends avoiding these items at off-price retailers for safety reasons.

Gaynor Humphrey, who works with the toy manufacturer Best Years, told writer Kelly Bryant that while most of the products are overstocked items from other retailers, they sometimes come from “third-party clearance houses.”

“One potential problem is that the toys may not conform to current testing standards, or are ‘knock-off ‘ merchandise which, again, may not have been made to the strict standards you would want from a baby toy,” Humphrey said.

Buy: Beauty products

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Bloggers and experts were split on this one. While some recommended avoiding makeup for fear they may be tampered with – and also because TJ Maxx products rotate so frequently that you don’t want to get attached to a shade you may never see again – others like Madhock said it should be a go-to destination for cosmetics.

“TJ Maxx has the same things you would find at Sephora or Ulta for 20-60% below,” Madhock said. “The colours might be from last season, but my favourite Stila lipstick colours are there.”

Buy: Pillows

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Baros of The Budget Babe said she also goes to TJ Maxx for pillows, especially for outfitting guest rooms.

“I love that you can get a brand name two-pack for $US20,” she wrote. “Whatever size or density, down or down-free, they have got it. It’s a good idea to refresh your pillows every once in a while, and at these prices, I can afford to do just that for everyone in the family plus guests.”

Buy: Picture frames

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

TJ Maxx also has a vast assortment of picture frames, perfect for both decorating and gift gifting, according to Baros.

Buy: Coffee

Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

According to The Kitchn, TJ Maxx is a great place to stock up on K-Cups and packages of coffee from some of the most popular franchises.

“You’ll find all of your favourite flavours, including Starbucks, Seattle’s Best, and Dunkin’ Doughnuts varieties,” Danielle Blundell wrote for The Kitchn.

Buy: Dishware

Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The budgeting blog Hip2Save recommends TJ Maxx for dishware, especially fun coffee mugs and bowls that also double as gifts.

Skip: Hair products

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Since inventory changes so frequently and thus is inconsistent week-to-week, TJ Maxx can’t include a sample or test display. As a result, many shoppers will open and tamper with hair products to smell or trial the item, according to Readers Digest.

“These products may arrive at the store in tip-top shape, but because there aren’t testers available of products, as Southern Living points out, customers will often crack open a can so they can sample (retail etiquette: do not do this),” wrote Kelly Bryant in Readers Digest.

Skip: Electronics

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

When it comes to electronics, Madhock recommends you look elsewhere for high-quality technology.

“Tech at the off-price retailers is sometimes not brand name and tends to not hold up as well,” she said. “You won’t get the most high-end electronics at TJ Maxx.”

Buy: Last-minute gifts

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

Near the register, you’ll find tons of small, affordable gifts, whether you’re looking for a goofy White Elephant present or stocking stuffers. These are all fair game, experts say.

Skip: Cooking gadgets

Amazon

USA Today recommends looking elsewhere for cooking items like Crock-Pots and griddles, since TJ Maxx tends to stock items from lesser-known brands that don’t work as well and have a tendency to break easily.

Buy: Designer jeans

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Personal finance and budgeting blog Wise Bread recommended TJ Maxx for finding discounted designer jeans, including recent styles that you’ve likely seen at other stores like Macy’s and Nordstrom.

“If designer jeans are your thing, you’d be smart to buy them at TJ Maxx and save close to 70% off the retail price,” Kyle James wrote in Wise Bread. “Brands that you can typically find include Jones New York, Jessica Simpson, Lucky, and Paris Blues.”

Buy: Workout and athletic gear

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Similar to designer jeans, you’ll find loads of name brand athletic apparel and equipment at solid prices, Hip2Save reported.

Buy: Handbags

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

It may be last season, but according to nearly all the bloggers and shopping experts we consulted, you’re bound to score a deal on a designer handbag at TJ Maxx.

“Top handbag brands that are regularly stocked include Valentina, Kenneth Cole, Michaella Barri, Saint Laurent, Perlina, and Emma Fox,” according to Wise Bread. “You’ll often find these brands at close to 75% off the original retail price.”

Buy: Notebooks and stationery

Lemome/Business Insider

If you love Paper Source, then you’ll enjoy TJ Maxx’s wide selection of notebooks and stationery at bargain prices, according to Baros of The Budget Babe.

“Whether you’re trying to get organised or want a place to journal. TJ Maxx and Marshalls always have the prettiest stationery and paper supplies,” she wrote. “You never know what you’ll find, but you’ll always find something good and at a fraction of the cost you’d pay at a dedicated paper store.”

Skip: Shoes

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

The shoe section is especially hit-or-miss, according to several experts. Often, the discounts on name-brand shoes aren’t especially notable.

Buy: Wall art

Mary Turner/Getty Images

“I always find the cutest wall art under $US20 at T.J.Maxx and Marshalls that I can use to decorate and switch out when my mood changes,” Baros of The Budget Babe wrote.

