TJ Lang Says Packers Discussed Taking A Knee On Every Play Until Real Refs Are Back

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Packers offensive lineman TJ Lang, who went on a Twitter rant against the refs after Monday night’s game, went on a radio show in Detroit on Tuesday and discussed his frustration.Lang said on the plane ride home Monday night he and some of his teammates discussed taking a knee for every single offensive play until the real referees come back.



Lang told The Valenti and Foster Show:

“Whatever it takes, it’s just a total embarrassment to everybody watching the game, the players in the game, it’s not fun to be part of something like that. If it keeps going on, it’s going to get ugly. . . . Going into a game worrying about the refs more than the other team, it’s a problem. The NFL, the Commissioner, if they don’t take action after last night. . . . That should be the last straw.”

Lang added the team was absolutely heartbroken after Monday night’s debacle and they put too much blood, sweat, and tears into the game to have a game just taken from them like that.

