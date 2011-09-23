Poker Legend: 'Full Tilt Never Had Any Intention Of Repaying These People'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Longtime poker pro T.J. Cloutier called Full Tilt Poker “greedy,” and warned players that they aren’t going to get their money back in an interview with Covers.com today.”From what I understand, Full Tilt never had any intention of repaying these people,” Cloutier told the site. “This whole thing is ridiculous.”



Cloutier has won $10 million in tournaments throughout his career, and came in second in the Main Event twice.

His outlook for FTP players looking to get their money back was not bright.

“I heard point blank that none of the players on Full Tilt are going to get their money. The feeling now is if there’s any money left, the government is going to get it.”

He also called the company “greedy” and said, “They didn’t need to cheat.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.