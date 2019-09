Meet Italian soccer commentator Tiziano Crudeli, the craziest announcer (person?) on the planet.



Tiziano loves AC Milan, and when they scored against Chievo yesterday in a crucial Serie A match, he went straight-up bananas.

Shrieking, sobbing, leaping out of his chair, it’s all in there (via Awful Announcing):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

