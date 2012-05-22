TiVo Will Let Your Stream Shows To Your iPhone And iPad This Summer

Photo: Squiggle on flickr

TiVo has unveiled a new box called the TiVo Stream that will transcode your recorded video and stream it over the internet to your iOS device, reports ZDNet.Users also have the option to store converted video on their devices for offline viewing.



The Stream doesn’t replace your DVR, however. It’s an accessory that’s currently only compatible with TiVo Premiere or Premiere Q boxes.

