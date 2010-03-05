TiVo Stock Jumps 40% On Positive Court Ruling Against DISH Networks, EchoStar

UPDATE: Via The Fly On The Wall:





TiVo says U.S Court ruling pave way for $300M settlement from Echostar TiVo offered the following statement today on the U.S. Court of Appeals Decision to [ruling] in lawsuit against EchoStar. “We are pleased that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit fully affirmed the district court’s finding of contempt against EchoStar, including both the disablement and infringement provisions. Additionally, this ruling paves the way for TiVo to receive the approximately $300M in damages and contempt sanctions awarded to us for EchoStar’s continued infringement through July 1, 2009. We will also seek further damages and contempt sanctions for the period of continued infringement thereafter. We will continue our efforts to protect our intellectual property from further infringement.”



Owners of TiVo stock (TIVO) are jumping for joy today as the DVR manufacturer received a positive ruling in its patent infringement case against DISH Networks and EchoStar.

Shares are up $3.99 or 39.1% to $14.20 a share after the news. Check out the volume right when the news hit the wire.

A PDF of the court ruling is also below:

Photo: thinkorswim



09-1374

