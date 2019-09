Took ’em long enough, but TiVo’s iPhone app is available today.



Now you can schedule recordings, pause, rewind, and fast forward live TV from your iPhone despite the fact that the iPad app has been out for a long time.

If you want it, grab it from the App Store.

