TiVo Gets A 'Buy' Button From Amazon

TiVo (TIVO) is expanding its relationship with Amazon (AMZN), which is helping the struggling set-top maker bring a buy button to the living room. The company is introducing a “product purchase” feature that allows viewers to pause during a show to buy CDs, DVDs and books with their remotes.



TiVo has already been in business with Amazon since last year: It offers on-demand TV and movies to TiVo users from Amazon’s Unbox store. Ultimately, TiVo says the “buy” feature will be available on TiVo-powered set-top boxes from cable partners like Comcast, as well as TiVo’s own standalone DVRs. Who’s going to use TiVo’s buy button? TiVo plans to offer the service to programmers, which could seed its shows with product offers, and to advertisers, which could offer the option within commercials.

But the biggest hurdle for any mass-marketer to working with TiVo, however, is its relatively tiny user base, 3.8 million as of last quarter. For perspective on TiVo’s footprint, here’s a visual from Nielsen courtesy of TVByTheNumbers:

