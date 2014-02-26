TiVo Co-Founders Made A New Gadget To Stream Videos To Your TV

TiVo co-founders Mike Ramsay and Jim Barton unveiled their new project, called Qplay.

The gadget lets users create a personalised stream of videos from the Internet to share on TVs and mobile phones.

It’s like Spotify, but for videos. Users can create customised playlists of videos and share them with friends.

Here’s how these streams — called queues — are organised: “what’s new” and “trending” are the main streams that continuously update with new content. Users can customise these streams with topics like “comedy” or “news.”

Also, Qplay provides users with a custom queue that pulls information from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts.

The system requires three components: the Qplay iPad app, a TV adaptor to stream videos to TVs through an HDMI connection and the Qplay cloud service.

This will inevitably be compared with Google’s Chromecast. Both are dongles that send streaming videos to TVs, but that’s where the comparisons end. Chromecast offers a wider selection of apps to watch movies and TV, like Netflix and YouTube, but Qplay wants to integrate all media into one app.

For now, Qplay is available for $US50 as a part of an early adopter program. Premium services like Netflix and Hulu won’t be available at this stage of launch but watch the demo below to learn more.

