TiVo Boxes To Stream Netflix Movies, Too (TIVO, NFLX)

How long until every Internet-connected set-top gadget besides Apple TV can access Netflix’s streaming movie service?



Netflix’s (NFLX) newest streaming partner: TiVo (TIVO), whose subscribers with Series 3, TiVo HD, and TiVo HD XL digital video recorders — and Netflix subscriptions — will be able to access Netflix’s library of 12,000 streaming movies and TV shows. The companies will start testing with “several thousand” U.S. households today and aim to make the service broadly available in early December.

It’s hard to say whether this deal will move the needle much for either company. But deals like this are mutually beneficial: They’ll make some existing customers happier, and might convince some new people to sign up for either or both services.

And, more importantly, as Netflix increasingly goes up against companies like Apple, Sony (SNE), Comcast (CMCSA), and Amazon (AMZN) — all of whom are trying to connect your TV to the Internet for media streaming in one way or another — it keeps getting stronger. Netflix’s team of streaming partners now include TiVo, Samsung, LG, Roku, and Microsoft (MSFT), whose Xbox 360 will be able to access Netflix movies next month. (Netflix also streams to Windows PCs, and will soon support Apple’s (AAPL) Macs via Microsoft’s Silverlight plugin.)

A Netflix rep tells us that HD-capable TiVo boxes will also be compatible with Netflix’s currently tiny library of hi-def titles, launching later this fall.

See Also:

HD Netflix Streaming Coming To The Xbox

‘Netflix’ Street Vendor Update: Totally Legit

Netflix Taps Microsoft’s Silverlight For Streaming Movies

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.